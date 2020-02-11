x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

HS Football

Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 7

Cast your vote for the MVP from the first week of the high school football playoffs.
Credit: WZZM

It’s the second biggest election this week in West Michigan. We’re talking about the Serra Honda 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Award. Here are the candidates:

Kyle Beebe (Ravenna) Quarterback:  Against Morley Stanwood Friday, the numbers don’t lie. In the first round of the playoffs, the junior quarterback had 206 yards passing and two scores.

Corey Vanderputte (Oakridge) Running Back: 152 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries. That’s the damage the junior Corey did last Friday against Chippewa Hills.

Grant Lancaster (Forest Hills Eastern) Wide Receiver: Finally, here’s a guy who did whatever it took to advance. The senior tallied 4 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in the win over Allendale Friday.

RELATED: Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 1 of playoffs

You’ve always had the power, now you have the information. Cast your vote by Thursday morning at 9 a.m.  Remember the fate of the Serra Honda 13 On Your sidelines MVP award is in your hands.

Congrats to Jake Haynes from Whitehall who took home the Week 6 MVP trophy. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 