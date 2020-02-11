Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 7

It’s the second biggest election this week in West Michigan. We’re talking about the Serra Honda 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Award. Here are the candidates:
Kyle Beebe (Ravenna) Quarterback: Against Morley Stanwood Friday, the numbers don’t lie. In the first round of the playoffs, the junior quarterback had 206 yards passing and two scores.
Corey Vanderputte (Oakridge) Running Back: 152 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries. That’s the damage the junior Corey did last Friday against Chippewa Hills.
Grant Lancaster (Forest Hills Eastern) Wide Receiver: Finally, here’s a guy who did whatever it took to advance. The senior tallied 4 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in the win over Allendale Friday.
You’ve always had the power, now you have the information. Cast your vote by Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Remember the fate of the Serra Honda 13 On Your sidelines MVP award is in your hands.
Congrats to Jake Haynes from Whitehall who took home the Week 6 MVP trophy.
