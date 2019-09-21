GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Jenison's game against Reeths-Puffer had everything a football fan could want—from a kickoff return for a touchdown to a scoring-filled second half.

Jaden Van Dalsen scored a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 42-36 with just minutes to go in the game. But because Josh Jordan blocked the PAT, the Rockets were still very much in the game.

It wasn't until they faced 4th and 15 at their own 35 that Reeths-Puffer surrendered the play that would seal the game. Jenison stopped them short and all the Wildcats had to do was run out 50 second of the clock. They win by 6.

