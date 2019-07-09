ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Rams moved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Lowell Red Arrows at Ted Carlson Stadium Friday night.

The Rams opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run from Ethan Nash. They scored on the last play of the half on a Chris Corey touchdown pass to Bradley Rohen Blanton.

Lowell scored on its first possession of the second half, but the Ram defense tightened up after that. Rockford heads to West Ottawa next week, while Lowell will host Greenville.

