GRANDVILLE, Mich. - Unity Christian's defense was unrelenting in their second game of the year, and the offense wasn't too shabby either.

The first half saw touchdowns from Paul VanderPloeg, Jackson Bush, Kobe Beute and Isaac Teslaa. Grant Balcher added a beautiful 43-yard field goal after an interception and a penalty as time expired in the first half gave Unity time for one more play.

Unity Christian beat Godwin Heights 36-0.

The Crusaders next week face off against archrival Holland Christian, while the Wolverines will have their first of two meetings against crosstown rival Kelloggsville. The OK Silver only has four teams this year, so those two teams along with Hopkins and Belding will all face of twice during the season.

