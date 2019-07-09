High school football season is off to a strong start.
If you missed any of the highlights from Friday night, check them out here:
- Game of the Week: Wyoming vs. Northview
- Muskegon vs. Detroit MLK
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. Zeeland West
- Byron Center vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
- Holt vs. Hudsonville
- Godwin Heights vs. Unity Christian
- Lowell vs. Rockford
- Orchard View vs. Kent City
- FHC vs. West Ottawa
- Cedar Springs vs. Caledonia
- FHC vs. EGR
- Fruitport vs. Spring Lake
- Holland Christian vs. FHE
- Hamilton vs. Coopersville
And check out this week's MVP winner here:
13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 1: Tre Hatcher
