ZEELAND, Mich. - Zeeland East hasn't lost a conference game since 2016. That year they lost to Hamilton. They wouldn't let it happen again in 2019.

The Chix scored in the first 90 seconds of the game and then forced a turnover on the first play from scrimmage for Hamilton. They wouldn't look back from there, beating the Hawkeyes 48-7.

RELATED: Zeeland East reloading after successful 2019

RELATED: Hamilton hopes to teach how athletics can influence players' lives

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.