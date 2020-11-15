13 On Your Sidelines presents the 2020 MVP candidates

The 2020 high school football season is nearing its end, and 13 On Your Sidelines has one more MVP trophy to hand out.

Even in a shortened season, these six players stood out. Here's our candidates for the 2020 13 On Your Sidelines Serra Honda Season MVP:

Zak Ahern, Rockford

The Rams quarterback ran for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns. He also threw for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes.

Doak Dean, Lowell

The senior commanded the Red Arrows option attack on offense, rushing for 968 yards and 19 touchdowns. Dean threw for 694 yards and six more scores. His play led Lowell to their first playoff win since 2016.

Brady Rose, Mona Shores

"Big Game Brady" has been as clutch as it gets in his Sailors career. This year as a senior the quarterback threw for 770 yards and eight touchdown passes. He's also the leading rusher for Mona Shores with 804 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns. Defensively Rose leads the team with 4 interceptions, two of which he returned for scores.

Corey Vanderputte, Oakridge

Corey has been a steady for a powerful Oakridge run game. The junior running back has gained more than 1,500 yards on the ground with 22 touchdowns. He was a big play threat all season, averaging nearly 12 yards per carry. Vanderputte also added a pair of receiving scores.

Cam Terry, Grandville

While Grandville's T-offense featured numerous options, Terry was uthe Bulldogs big-play threat. The senior running back gained a team-high 1,135 yards on the ground, including a 300-yard game against Grand Haven. The 3-time All-OK Red selection was as consistent in 2020 as he's always been, averaging nearly 13 yards per carry and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Carson Vanderhoff, Caledonia