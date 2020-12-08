Will the Big Ten decision impact high school football?

The Big Ten conference postponed fall sports, including football.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Comstock Park football coach Doug Samuels doesn't like the idea of no football on Saturdays.

"Not seeing the Spartans or the Buckeyes taking the field this fall, that's disappointing and it's gonna leave a huge gap in a lot of people's lives," says Samuels.

Rockford Athletic Director Cole Andrews is heartbroken for what the Big Ten's decision could mean for high school football in West Michigan.

"I think we all are anticipating that the decision from the Big Ten is going to impact high school," says Andrews.

Both men say it's tough to imagine high school football moving forward after the college postponement.

"It's probably a little bit more of a uphill battle to sell high school football to Governor Whitmer at this point," says Samuels.

And when it comes to playing high school football in the spring, there are many logistical concerns.

"We're not going to have sports like football and baseball competing for the same kids, that will kill high school sports in Michigan if kids have to make that decision," says Samuels.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is still carrying on with its plan to continue with fall sports. "The decisions by the MAC/Big Ten will become part of the conversation but won’t necessarily change it," a spokesperson said.

