BYRON CENTER, Mich. - Former 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the week Austin VanderMarkt was back at it again.

VanderMarkt scored three of the first four rushing touchdowns for the Byron Center Bulldogs as they took down Zeeland East. The 49-7 finish snapped a 15-game conference winning streak for the Chix.

