13 On Your Sidelines Season MVP Mason McKenzie makes college choice

The three-star quarterback from Caledonia High School will join Saginaw Valley State in fall 2023.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The 2022 Caledonia Fighting Scots achieved a level of greatness they had previously not seen in 17 years, and a big reason for their success was the clutch play of senior quarterback Mason McKenzie.

Now, McKenzie is ready to play college ball and he's made his choice. McKenzie announced on Twitter Monday night that he has committed to play division two football at Saginaw Valley State University.

"First of all I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Next my parents for the unconditional love and support throughout my whole life. I would also like to thank all of the schools that have recruited me to this point, I am truly grateful for the opportunity they have all given me," he said.

"Thank you to all of the amazing coaches and teammates I have had over the years. Lastly, thank you to the entire Caledonia Community for making my high school football career so special. With that being said I am excited to announce that I am committing to Saginaw Valley State University. Go Cards!"

McKenzie is rated a three-star quarterback by 247 Sports. He was a three-year starter for the Scots and racked up 2,099 total yards and 31 total touchdowns for Caledonia during the 2022 regular season. For his efforts, he was voted 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year by our viewers.

In week 11, McKenzie scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against Rockford in the 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Year. That 14-13 victory gave Caledonia its second district championship in as many years. The Scots went on to their first state finals appearance since 2005 before losing 35-17 to Belleville.

Saginaw Valley State state finished fourth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) standings behind Grand Valley State, Ferris State, and Davenport. The Cardinals finished the season 8-3. They averaged 165.6 passing yards per game and finished the season with 16 passing touchdowns.

