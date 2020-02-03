WARREN, Mich. — Dan Rohn, the former head football coach at West Catholic High School, is now the head coach at De La Salle Collegiate, according to the school's website.

Rohn coached the Falcons for eight seasons. Under his leadership, the team won four state championships. He went on to be an assistant head coach at Ferris State University but said that he is happy to be back at a Catholic school.

RELATED: Dan Rohn resigns as West Catholic High School football coach

"I just love the sense of commitment that the kids and the parents and everybody feels and shares," he said in a press release on the high school's website.

The Detroit-area high school said they're happy to welcome one of the state's most successful coaches in Michigan.

"[Rohn's] background of success in forming young people of faith, compassion and conviction is a great fit for De La Salle Collegiate," said school President John M. Knight.

Rohn will replace the former coach Mike Giannone, who was coaching the team amid a hazing scandal in 2019.

Three football payers were suspended from school after they were accused of hazing fellow teammates, according to the Associated Press. However, as of January 2020, the students are back in class. Allegations made against them that they hazed their teammates with broomsticks were being investigated.

RELATED: Police to seek hazing-related charges for 3 football players

RELATED: Michigan prep football powerhouse forfeits game due to hazing

Related Video:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.