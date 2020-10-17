x
East Kentwood honors late coach at football game

The team played Friday's game in honor of Coach Eric Page.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It was an emotional night at the East Kentwood football game Friday night after the sudden death this week of a popular teacher and football coach.

Offensive line coach Eric Page died from a heart attack on Wednesday night. He was 43 years old.

The football team decided to play Friday's game at home in honor of Page. The evening started with a moment of silence. 

The Falcons against Reeths-Puffer 24-7.

