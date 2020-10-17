East Kentwood honors late coach at football game

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It was an emotional night at the East Kentwood football game Friday night after the sudden death this week of a popular teacher and football coach.
Offensive line coach Eric Page died from a heart attack on Wednesday night. He was 43 years old.
The football team decided to play Friday's game at home in honor of Page. The evening started with a moment of silence.
The Falcons against Reeths-Puffer 24-7.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.