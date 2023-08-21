VOTE! What week one football matchup should be our first 13th Game of the Week?

Our viewers have been asking for it for years, and this season 13 On Your Sidelines is bringing back the fan vote to decide our 13th Game of the Week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each week during 13 On Your Sidelines, our sports team will pick 12 of the best matchups in West Michigan, and we’ll give our viewers a list of choices for what the 13th Game of the Week should be. Whichever game gets the most votes is the winner and will finish off our coverage each week.

For week one, we’re letting you decide between four action-packed games happening Thursday night in the Holland area. You’ll have until Wednesday at noon to vote. But before you do, here’s what’s at stake in each of those four games.

Grand Ledge at West Ottawa

West Ottawa is coming off a 4-5 season that saw them debut a brand-new, beautiful stadium. The Panthers started off last season with a win in week one, and they’re hoping to follow suit this time around. But it won’t be easy. They’ll host a Grand Ledge team that went 9-3 and won a district title last season. It will be the first battle between these two teams since 2015.

Lakeshore at Zeeland West

Zeeland West hosts the matinee game in the “Zeeland Community Kickoff.” Both the Dux and Chix will play at home, with West starting at 5 p.m. against Lakeshore. The Lancers will be making the trip up from Stevensville hoping for a better outcome than last year when the Dux beat them 66-15. Last year Zeeland West finished the season 10-2, earning a district crown and a share of the OK Green title.

Williamston at Zeeland East

The nightcap of the “Zeeland Community Kickoff” sees the Chix hosting a foe from the Lansing area. Williamston beat Zeeland East 30-12 in the first-ever matchup between these two teams last season. The Chix will be trying to improve on a disappointing season last year when they finished just 3-6. What better way to turn things around than with a week one win?

Buchanan at Saugatuck

Saugatuck was plagued by injuries in 2022, which led them to a lackluster 2-6 finish. But now the Trailblazers are healthy again and looking to put last season behind them. They have a tough task in front of them if they want to start off 2023 on a high note. They’ll face a Buchanan team that had a really impressive 8-2 season last year. The Bucks won last year’s matchup against Saugatuck 46-20.

Good luck to all the teams!

