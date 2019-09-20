GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — (Grand Haven Tribune) – For a pair of Grand Haven seniors, tonight's Bucs' Pride game against Grandville is about much more than football.

Last August, linebacker Will McWatters got the news that his mom, Nancy, was diagnosed with breast cancer. This past February, running back/safety Owen Krizan received similar news regarding his mom, Katie. For the two young men, it changed how they view everything in their lives.

“You’ve just got to be ready for everything and live every day up to its fullest," Owen Krizan said. "Whatever happens, happens and just try to build from it. Just don’t take anything for granted I would say is the biggest thing."

For McWatters, the diagnosis came right as football was starting to ramp up and his mom was beginning her chemotherapy treatments while he was preparing for the season. McWatters was in awe of his mom's strength. On Friday mornings, she did her treatments early so she could spend her Friday nights in the bleachers, cheering on her son.

“I just really wanted to be there, so I made that a priority," Nancy McWatters said. "Our oldest son played football, too. He was playing in college so he had games on Saturdays, too. Football has been an important part of our lives. I think probably our kids can relate to that a little bit because when you’re faced with adversity you just keep going. Football doesn’t always turn out the way you want, but you work hard and you get through it, and that’s kind of what we did.”

The families did not have to fight alone. The community was integral in helping both families cope. For the boys, their teammates and coaches were there every step of the way.

“I always know I have my brothers behind me and my coaches, I can always talk to them if I need anything," Will said. "It’s a great community and the event is a great event. I can always count on this community."

“It was huge," Owen added. "This past baseball season the whole team played for my mom. That was really nice, she loved that. All of the coaches ask a couple of times a week how she’s doing and all of my friends ask how she’s feeling and if we need anything. It’s nice, it just makes you feel better. You never feel like you’re alone during it."

For the moms, Sharon Yonkers and the Bucs' Pride community have already made an impact on their lives since the diagnosis.

“When I was first diagnosed, Sharon [Yonkers] brought me the basket. Honestly, my first reaction was no I don’t want one of those baskets because that meant I have cancer. Once Sharon knew and did that, she was always checking in,” Katie Krizan said. “The cool thing about the basket is, in it there are so many things from the community and schools.”

“Sharon is the best," Nancy McWatters said. "She is always such a big fan and big force at so many events in Grand Haven. The community cares is really a good name for the baskets. When the event comes on Friday, I think that everyone in the stadium is reminded that cancer touches a lot of people’s lives.

"It’s nice to take a minute and think about that and try to help people dealing with it," Nancy continued. "Sharon deserves a lot of credit for making sure people don’t feel alone in the fight.”

In watching their mothers fight cancer, Owen and Will have picked up important lessons that they can apply on and off the field.

Owen has learned to put more trust in the players around him and his coaching staff, like his mom has done with the people around her. Will learned most from the fight his mom showed by never missing a football game during her chemo treatments. Her ability to keep going every week is how he aspires to play the game of football.

Both mothers described an experience when they were having a hard time because of their treatments and their loss of hair as a result. Their sons were instrumental in making them feel more comfortable in their own skin.

“Owen’s always been funny because I’m like 'I’ve got to get a wig.' When my hair fell out, it was the worst day of my life, and he would tell me that it doesn’t matter,” Katie Krizan said. “If I was wearing my hat and I would say to him ‘I don’t want to go there, they are looking at me.’ He would say ‘No one is looking at you, you’re fine.’ It bothered him that it would bother me. He’s always made me try to make me feel comfortable going through it.”

Will also encouraged his mom.

“Last year when we did it, I did not want to go out on the field and do the walk because I was bald," Nancy said. "I really wasn’t feeling that great and didn’t want to call attention to myself. Will really felt like I should do that. When I was down on the field we got some of the cutest pictures, so I’m really glad I did it."

Tonight, as the Buccaneers suit up and host Grandville, the players will wear the names of people close to them who have been affected by cancer. For the McWatters and Krizans, the night carries extra significance with Will and Owen playing in honor of their mothers.

“It means a lot to have my mom's name on the back of my jersey," Will said. "This game is special because we aren’t just playing for my mom, we are playing for everyone that’s been affected by cancer. Hopefully we can go out there and play for them, play for my mom and get a win.”

Nancy McWatters was declared cancer-free in April, while Katie Krizan is still undergoing treatment. When the pair of seniors step onto the field on Friday night, they'll look to bring the same fight that their mothers have in recent months.

“No one wants to see their name on the shirt, but I’m proud that he’ll do that for me. I know he takes it seriously and he wants to do it,” Katie said. “My other kids will be there. It’s been a hard seven months, and in his senior year for him to wear my name and not his grandpa’s is hard. This is not the way we planned it. It will be very emotional, but I’m proud that he would do that for me.”

