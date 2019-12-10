GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Week seven's match-up was like a heavyweight boxing match between Grand Rapids Christian and South Christian.

The two exchanged blows before the Eagles delivered the knockout punch on a play action pass from Eason Hardouin to Luke Harrison. That 7-yard score came with 9 seconds left and lifted Grand Rapids Christian to a 27-20 win.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.