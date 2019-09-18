GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The Detroit Lions have named Eric Stiegel of Grandville High School the Week 3 recipient of the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week program.

The award is given to one coach each week that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline and football skill, in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program.

In last week's 13 On Your Sidelines "Game of the Week" the Bulldogs defeated Forest Hills Central, 32-29, to improve to 3-0 this season. Grandville is ranked No. 4 in Division I.

This is Stiegel's 16th year of coaching, his 10th as a head coach and sixth season at Grandville. He took over as head coach at Taylor Truman and turned a 1-8 program into a playoff team going 17-5 over two seasons.

With the Bulldogs, Stiegel inherited a team with seven consecutive losing seasons and has led them to the playoffs in four of the last five years.

The Bulldogs travel to Grand Haven on Sept. 20 to take on the Buccaneers in an OK Red matchup.

As the Week 3 winner, Stiegel will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program and a Gatorade performance package. At the end of the season, the Lions will also select the coach of the year.

