DETROIT — For the third time in four years, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team is leaving Ford Field as state champions. This time, it was a blowout.

The Cougars beat Detroit Country Day 44-0 Friday evening for the Division 4 state title.

It didn't take long for GRCC to put points on the board when Joey Silveri connected with Jace Williams on a 15-yard touchdown. The Cougars' offense rolled in the first quarter with Silveri and Williams connecting on a 14-yard scoring strike—one play after Don Southerington intercepted a pass from the Yellowjackets, giving the Cougars a 12-0 lead.

The lead would grow to 18 before the first quarter on a 53-yard touchdown run by Silveri.

Silveri's third touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the half, this one to Drew Gommesen from 23 yards, giving the Cougars a 24-0 lead.

Silveri second touchdown run and the 2-point conversion gave the Cougars 32-0. GRCC's defense got into the action a minute later on Jake Passnault 18-yard interception return.

The Cougars' seventh touchdown of the game came early in the fourth on Silveri and Williams third scoring connection of the game.

GRCC shut out Country Day 44-0.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.