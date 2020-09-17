High school football games moved up due to EEE

After a delayed start to the high school football season, teams are now facing a new hurdle: Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised residents in 10 counties to reschedule evening activities due to spreading cases of EEE. The mosquito-borne virus is one of the most dangerous with a 33% fatality rate for those who develop symptoms.
Because of that, some high schools are moving their kickoff times to earlier in the day.
Here is a list of schools that have announced a change in time:
- Forest Hills Central vs. Grand Rapids Christian: 5 p.m.
- Ottawa Hills vs. Forest Hills Eastern: 6:30 p.m.
- Rockford vs. East Kentwood: 6 p.m.
