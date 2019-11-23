Five West Michigan high school football teams went into the state semifinals Saturday, and three emerged victorious.

Mona Shores, Muskegon and Grand Rapids Catholic Central will all be heading to Ford Field next week, competing for the chance to become state champions.

Here are the scores from Saturday's semifinals games:

DIVISION II

Muskegon Mona Shores 57, Walled Lake Western 56

In a close game, Mona Shores used a late score and a two-point conversion to beat Walled Lake Western, 57-56. The Sailors will compete for a state title for the second year in a row. They will play the winner of the semifinals match-up between Detroit Martin Luther King and Birmingham Seaholm on Friday, Nov. 29.

DIVISION III

Muskegon 28, DeWitt 21

The Big Reds are going back to Ford Field. In a neck-and-neck game against DeWitt—played at East Kentwood High School—Muskegon came out on top 28-21. They'll face River Rouge in the state finals on Saturday, Nov. 30.

DIVISION IV

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Hudsonville Unity Christian 17

For the seventh time, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Unity Christian faced each other in the playoffs. This time, GRCC topped the Crusaders 56-17, earning them a spot in the state finals. It's the third time in the last four years that the Cougars will play for a state championship. The Cougars will play Detroit Country Day on Friday, Nov. 29.

DIVISION VI

Maple City Glen Lake 31, Montague 30

Montague's season came to an end after they lost in overtime to Maple City Glen Lake, 31-30. The Wildcats led 24-10 in the 4th quarter, but Glen Lake tied it at 24 on the final play of regulation to force overtime. Montague scored first in the extra session, but a missed extra point proved costly. The Lakers scored on 4th down in overtime and converted their extra point to advance to the state finals.

►See the state finals schedule here.

