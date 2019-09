GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Holt Rams are 2-0 for the first time since 2007 after beating two West Michigan teams, Caledonia and Hudsonville, on back-to-back weeks.

The Eagles fought back from a 14-6 deficit thanks to touchdowns from Trevor McEachern and Tyler Kelley. A successful two-point conversion pass from Brennan Hayes to Ryan Chandler made it 21-14 Hudsonville without about five minutes in the fourth.

Then Holt marched down the field for a scoring drive capped off by a touchdown Zach O'Brien to Lucas Vanenkenvort. And maybe the biggest decision of the game was to give it to JoJo Martinez for a successful two point conversion try to give the Rams a 22-21 lead.

Alex McHugh intercepted a Hayes pass during Hudsonville's final drive to dash the Eagles hopes.

Hudsonville will have a chance to redeem themselves in week three against Caledonia.

