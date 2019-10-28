The Michigan high school football playoffs start on Nov. 1, and there are some interesting match-ups for West Michigan schools. Here is a full list of all the playoff games for West Michigan schools.
8-MAN — DIV. 2, REGION 3
- Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Onekama
Div. 7— Region 2
District 1:
- North Muskegon at Pewamo-Westphalia
- NorthPointe Christian at Kent City
Div. 6 — Region 2
District 1:
- Newaygo at Montague
- Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic Central
District 2:
- Morley Stanwood at Hemlock
Div. 5 — Region 1
District 1:
- Reed City at Kingsley
- Grant at Oakridge
Div. 5 — Region 2
District 1:
- Dowagiac at Hopkins
District 2:
- Central Montcalm at Portland
Div. 4 — Region 1
District 1:
- Ludington at Sault Ste. Marie
District 2:
- Allendale at GR Catholic Central
- Sparta at Orchard View
Div. 4 — Region 2
District 1:
- South Christian at GR Christian
- Otsego at Hudsonville Unity Christian
Div. 3 — Region 1
District 1:
- Marquette at Muskegon
- Mt. Pleasant at Cedar Springs
District 2:
- Spring Lake at Byron Center
- Lowell at East Grand Rapids
Div. 3 — Region 2
District 1:
- Zeeland East at Zeeland West
Div. 2 — Region 1
District 1:
- Mona Shores at Midland
District 2:
- Mattawan at Forest Hills Central
Div. 1 — Region 1
District 1:
- Grand Haven at Grandville
- Hudsonville at Traverse City West
District 2:
- East Kentwood at Rockford
Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Stafford-led Lions beat Giants 31-26 and end 3-game skid
- Top 25: LSU No. 1 ahead of Alabama, Ohio St in close vote
- No. 19 Michigan routs No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 in rain
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.