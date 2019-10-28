The Michigan high school football playoffs start on Nov. 1, and there are some interesting match-ups for West Michigan schools. Here is a full list of all the playoff games for West Michigan schools.

8-MAN — DIV. 2, REGION 3

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Onekama

Div. 7— Region 2

District 1:

North Muskegon at Pewamo-Westphalia

NorthPointe Christian at Kent City

Div. 6 — Region 2

District 1:

Newaygo at Montague

Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic Central

District 2:

Morley Stanwood at Hemlock

Div. 5 — Region 1

District 1:

Reed City at Kingsley

Grant at Oakridge

Div. 5 — Region 2

District 1:

Dowagiac at Hopkins

District 2:

Central Montcalm at Portland

Div. 4 — Region 1

District 1:

Ludington at Sault Ste. Marie

District 2:

Allendale at GR Catholic Central

Sparta at Orchard View

Div. 4 — Region 2

District 1:

South Christian at GR Christian

Otsego at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Div. 3 — Region 1

District 1:

Marquette at Muskegon

Mt. Pleasant at Cedar Springs

District 2:

Spring Lake at Byron Center

Lowell at East Grand Rapids

Div. 3 — Region 2

District 1:

Zeeland East at Zeeland West

Div. 2 — Region 1

District 1:

Mona Shores at Midland

District 2:

Mattawan at Forest Hills Central

Div. 1 — Region 1

District 1:

Grand Haven at Grandville

Hudsonville at Traverse City West

District 2:

East Kentwood at Rockford

