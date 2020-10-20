Hudsonville football cancels game due to COVID-19, plan to be back for playoff opener

This bring the Eagles' regular season to an early end, but they plan to compete in the playoffs.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville will be forfeiting its football game against Jenison this Friday, Oct. 23 due to COVID-19.

The district did not indicate how many positive cases there are, but the Eagles started their quarantine on Friday, Oct. 16.

They won't be able to play for the next two Fridays, but they plan to compete in their playoff opener on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Zeeland West also canceled its Friday night game this week due to a positive COVID-19 case. The Dux are also anticipating being back for the start of the playoffs.

