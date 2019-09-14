VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Lowell is now 2-0 at home after winning their third game of the season, one of the biggest nights of the year - the Pink Arrow Game.

The Arrows put up 223 yards in the first half to Greenville's 58, heading into the locker room with a 21-0 win.

The dominance continued in the second half, with Greenville winning 40-0. The final touchdown was something truly special. On Pink Arrow night, it was scored by Grant Pratt, who is a cancer survivor.

