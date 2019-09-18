WYOMING, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Wyoming High School senior Brayden Lee.

Not only does Lee play football, baseball and is an officer with the National Honor Society, but he knows how to make a good pizza, too from working at a pizzeria.

"Spinning the dough is most important, because if you spin it wrong and looks ugly then the pizza just doesn't look good," Lee said.

Amid his sport and work commitments, he finds time for his studies. He has a 4.12 GPA and is in the running to have the highest GPA in his graduating class.

