Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jackson Gates

This week's MSA is Comstock Park's starting quarterback.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete tries to live his life stress-free. His motto? If it’s supposed to be easy, why make it hard? It’s an attitude he applies to both his academics and athletics, and it seems like it’s working out perfectly for him.

Jackson Gates is a three-sport athlete at Comstock Park. In addition to playing quarterback for the football team, he participates in lacrosse and wrestling. Yet, somehow, this 17-year-old junior keeps a 3.7 GPA.

Gates wants to go into civil engineering, and he says he can’t wait to go to college so he can concentrate solely on chasing that dream while enjoying some newfound independence.

“I’ve had a couple friends go to college. My cousins say it’s a good time, less stress than high school,” he says. “I get to live with myself and not worry about parents as much and get away.”

Gates says he hopes to eventually study at GVSU.

