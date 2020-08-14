Michigan fall high school football season postponed until spring 2021

The state high school athletic association said the football season will be pushed back to Spring 2021.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that the fall high school football season is being postponed amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The athletic association said the fall season will be pushed back to Spring 2021.

This follows recent moves from college football conferences, like the Big Ten, which have also postponed their seasons. Football is considered a high risk sport for the spread of the virus, because of its level of player-to-player contact, a press release said.

“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.