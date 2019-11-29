DETROIT — For the first time in program history, Mona Shores football are state champions. The Sailors beat Detroit Martin Luther King in the Division II state final game at Ford Field on Friday afternoon.

The final score: 35-26.

Mona Shores scored first on quarterback Brady Rose's 1-yard run. The Sailors lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Sailors kept their confidence. Tre Hatcher's 18-yard touchdown run put the Sailors up 14-0.

But with 6:12 left in the half, Detroit MLK's Justin Whyte scored on a 42-yard catch and run to make it 14-6. Ros's second 1-yard run made it 21-6.

With 25 seconds until halftime, the Crusaders struck again. Peny Boone had a 1-yard run, putting the score at the half 21-12, with Mona Shores in the lead.

Detroit MLK opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive scoring with 9:35 left in the quarter. The 2-point conversion, cut Mona Shores lead to one at 21-20.

After a Sailor drive stalled, King was looking to take the lead when Rose intercepted a pass giving the Sailors the ball at midfield. Mona Shores scored another touchdown on a 16 yard pass from Rose to Jaylen Hopson's.

At the end of the third, Mona Shores held its lead 28-20.

King cut the lead to 2 on a 66-yard run from Boone. The 2-point conversion was no good leaving the score 28-26 with 10:37 left.

Mona Shores then went on a long scoring drive to put the game away. The 14 play eight minute and 40 second drive was capped by Rose's third touchdown run of the game. The extra point made it 35-26 with 1:57 left in the game.

