After winning first ever state championship, Mona Shores football preps to repeat

The defending state champs opened up preseason practice Monday.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It seems like it’s been a decade since Mona Shores won its first ever football state title. In reality, it’s only been nine months.

“You know there have been so many things that have happened in the world since then,” said head coach Matt Koziak. “It kind of puts your mind in other places.”

But while much has changed since the celebration that November night in Detroit, here’s what’s still the same.

“Team goals probably are to win our conference, make the playoffs, win another state championship,” said senior quarterback Brady Rose.

In spite of the corona, here’s practice from the Shores of Mona, defending state champs pic.twitter.com/wLG8osuE7a — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 10, 2020

That’s the focus of the Sailors every year and though last year, they lost out on the conference crown, they did get two of three. This year, they’re shooting for that trifecta.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Rose said.

Mona Shores lost about just over half its starters last year but they do have several key returners including Rose who emerged last year when former starter Caden Broersma dealt with a number of injuries.

“That’s a kid that comes along every 15-20 years,” said Koziak. “He’s the smartest kid I’ve ever coached at knowing the field and knowing the game.”

And that skill will be put to the test with Mona Shores as the defending champs, they are the team to beat.

