Mona Shores working with smaller group coming into football season

The Sailors only have 34 players on the varsity team this year, but as long as they can stay healthy, they believe they have a good year ahead of them.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Walking into Sailor Stadium on Tuesday for practice, it's easy to see that the Mona Shores Sailors are working with a smaller group than usual. That's not something coach Matt Koziak is trying to hide.

"We're super thin. I think we have 34 kids out for football. You know, football's a hard sport, and sometimes some kids don't want to invest in that time to do it. But I'm excited because we have 34 football players," he said.

When Coach Koziak says "football players," he means that his team this year is invested. They may be dealing with smaller numbers, but the coaches and the players know that everyone on the field is there to give it everything they have.

"We've cut out like all the weeds. We only have people who are 100% on this and we all know that the person next to us is 100% too. I think that's really good for the underclassmen to see that," said senior slotback and defensive back Hayden Terpstra.

Having a smaller team this year does come with some adjustments though. The team has to focus on staying healthy, and everyone will have a role to play.

"Everybody has to play at all times. If you're not in on the first group of defense, you're on scout offense. If you're not with the first group offense, you're on scout defense. And with that, it just makes us better all the time, because we're in all the time getting reps on offense and defense," said senior center and defensive tackle Luke Emmons.

Junior quarterback Jonathan Pittman will be amongst the players to keep your eyes on this year. He's returning after a solid sophomore campaign on varsity. Koziak also says the entire front seven on defense should be fun to watch.

The Sailors begin this season with a fun road trip. Or maybe we should call it a lake trip. The Sailors will take a ferry across Lake Michigan to play Manitowoc Lincoln in Wisconsin. It's an experience they're all looking forward to.

"We'll go over there Thursday night, and we'll actually have team dinner with them. We had a last year with them, and I thought that was super cool," Koziak said.

"Obviously we've got to play a football game on Friday night but I think that's a cool thing to kind of I'm break bread with them. And the game is a lot bigger than a football game on Friday night."

