MUSKEGON, Mich. - In USA Today's Week 4 national rankings, the Muskegon Big Reds were No. 24 after defeating East Grand Rapids, 28-23. It was the first time they appeared in the poll, but it isn't the last.

In Week 5, the Big Reds routed Kenowa Hills, 58-0, and are now ranked No. 19 in the country by USA Today.

The Big Reds have had winning seasons every year this millennium, including three straight appearances in the state championship game, winning it all in 2017. They also won state championships in 2004, 2006 and 2008.

Last year, the Big Reds lost to Detroit King in the state finals. If they were able to get back to Ford Field, it would be the seventh time in eight years they played for a state championship.

"Muskegon has showed it can win behind quarterback Cameron Martinez, who is committed to Ohio State," USA Today wrote in a related article. "Martinez, known for being an excellent runner, showed he can still thrive in the passing game when he needs to against Kenowa Hills."

Martinez also won the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP award in Week 2 after tallying 179 yards rushing, 89 yards passing and four touchdowns against Detroit King. He received 51% 497 total votes.

Heading into the 2019 season, the Big Reds had to replace four of their five offensive linemen, and while head coach Shane Fairfield said the team would different, the expectations are still the same.

Fairfield also said he wanted to shake up the offense by playing junior Amari Crowley at quarterback in some situations so Martinez could play wide receiver.

The only other Midwestern school to be ranked in USA Today's top 25 is Mentor High School (Ohio).

Muskegon has outscored their opponents 168-48 this season. They will play Fruitport on Sept. 27, a team they beat last season, 63-6.

