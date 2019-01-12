DETROIT — The Big Reds were back at Ford Field on Saturday, trying to win their seventh state title. But Muskegon was unable to top River Rouge, with a final score of 30-7 in the Division 3 state championship game.

This was River Rouge's first state title.

Muskegon got on the scoreboard first. Cameron Martinez ran it in from three yards out, putting the Big Reds up 7-0 with 39 seconds left in the quarter.

The Panthers pushed back. With 7:57 left in the half, Mareyohn Hrabowski scored to tie the game at 7-7. And before halftime, River Rouge scored again when Hrabowski ran the ball 40 yards for a touchdown.

At the half, River Rouge led 14-7.

Within the first 14 seconds of the second half, River Rouge's Hrabowski scored his third touchdown with a 35-yard run, putting the score at 21-7. But the rest of the third didn't lead to any touchdowns for either team.

At the start of the fourth, River Rouge added a field goal to their lead. With 10:05 left in the game, the score was 24-7. And the Panthers didn't slow down. Five minutes remaining, Deandre Bulley scored again as River Rouge continued to pull away, 30-7.

This was Muskegon's fourth straight year making it to the state finals, but their second straight defeat. They last won a state title in 2017.

The Big Reds finish this season 13-1.

