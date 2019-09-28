MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Fred Rademacher era has begun well at Orchard View. The Cardinals are now 5-0.

They beat Manistee 58-7 at home, after taking a 52-0 lead into halftime. The Chippewas controlled the ball much of the second half with a running clock and were eventually able to get in the end zone.

Orchard View faces Ludington in week six.

