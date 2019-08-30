GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Most teams didn't finish their games Thursday, Aug. 29 because the weather was so bad. But Grand Rapids Public Schools scheduled the Crosstown Throwdown for 6 p.m., so Union and Ottawa Hills got their game in before things got ugly.

It was a good start to the 2019 campaign for Calob Carson. The young quarterback ran for the first two touchdowns of the game and threw for a successful two-point conversion to give Ottawa Hills a 14-0 lead.

The Bengals would go on to win 20-2.

