Positive COVID-19 tests affect high school football in West Michigan

Some local games have been canceled because of COVID-19.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Concerns are on the rise after COVID-19 is shutting down high school football for some.

Rockford and Wyoming high schools have both been forced to cancel games due to positive COVID-19 tests. Comstock Park football coach Doug Samuels feels for the players and coaches in Wyoming.

"Your heart goes out to those guys. You know they do all the right things while you have it, but that's the danger of COVID. It can be something unrelated to football but have a big impact on your team," said Samuels.

The positive COVID-19 tests are a reminder that any program can get shut down and Samuels is already thinking about how he would respond.

"How do you keep players engaged that aren't going to be able to be around each other for two weeks? What does practice look like? That's something that we talked about before the season because if we have to quarantine for two weeks, what does practice look like," said Samuels.

He also says the situation puts pressure on the opposing team who now must act quickly.

"It's a chain reaction, right. So you talk about the opponents and all those kids, they've got to scramble to find an opponent in one week," said Samuels.

Rockford has only canceled its varsity game for Friday night, Oct. 9. Wyoming has canceled both its JV and varsity games for the next two weeks.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.