Rockford's homecoming football game canceled due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Public Schools athletic department announced that its varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 will be canceled due to COVID-19.

Friday night's game was supposed to be Rockford's homecoming game against Grand Haven.

The district didn't indicate if a player or coach tested positive for the virus, but according to the state's outbreak reporting, Rockford High School has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

