ROCKFORD, Michigan — Rockford Public Schools has announced a new varsity football coach after Coach Ralph Munger’s retirement.

The Rockford High School assistant football coach Brent Cummings has been tapped to fill the position.

“Brent checks all the boxes,” said Superintendent Shibler. “He is an educator first, which is a prerequisite for this position. Add to that his history with Rockford, understanding of our culture, and his outstanding personal and professional achievements. He is a great fit.”

Dr. Shibler will be making his recommendation to the school board at an upcoming meeting.

Cummings began teaching at Lakes Elementary in 2004 and transferred to Rockford High School in 2010.

Cummings has coached both track and football in various rolls at Rockford since 2005.

Coach Cummings and his wife have six children and live in Rockford.

