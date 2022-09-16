Ottawa Hills vs. Thornapple Kellogg game postponed due to safety concerns

GRPS says they made the decision to call off the game after Thornapple Kellogg school leaders heard rumors at their school which prompted immediate safety concerns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public School District (GRPS) say safety concerns has postponed the match up against Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg Friday night.

“We were disappointed to learn of the request to cancel tonight’s game as our scholars and fans were looking forward to a fun Friday night game of football,” said Larry Johnson, Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Executive Director of Athletics. “Safety comes before everything else, so when there’s a concern we take it seriously. We look forward to the matchup Saturday morning.”

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Houseman Field. There will be a limited amount of tickets distributed through players and coaches.

The Rockford vs. Grand Haven football game was also called off this afternoon, due to a lack of players and injuries on Grand Haven's team.

