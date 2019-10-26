It's the last week of the regular season, and there are a number of teams getting ready for the playoffs. In the game of the week, the winner between Zeeland and Unity Christian would move on to the playoffs, while the other would have to wait and see if they'd be playing next week.

Here's a list of the games that were featured:

Game of the Week: Unity Christian vs. Zeeland East

Muskegon vs. Reeths-Puffer

East Kentwood vs. Rockford

Grandville vs. Caledonia

North Muskegon vs. Orchard View

Traverse City-St. Francis vs. Oakridge

Wyoming vs. East Grand Rapids

South Christian vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Mona Shores vs. Fruitport

Lowell vs. Northview

Allendale vs. Sparta

Kent City vs. Grant

Portland vs. Montague

Holland Christian vs. Spring Lake

And check out the Week 8 MVP here:

Congratulations to Muskegon's Cameron Martinez, the Week 8 MVP.

Our Game of the Week previews can be seen here:

