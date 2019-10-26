It's the last week of the regular season, and there are a number of teams getting ready for the playoffs. In the game of the week, the winner between Zeeland and Unity Christian would move on to the playoffs, while the other would have to wait and see if they'd be playing next week.
Here's a list of the games that were featured:
Game of the Week: Unity Christian vs. Zeeland East
North Muskegon vs. Orchard View
Traverse City-St. Francis vs. Oakridge
South Christian vs. Forest Hills Eastern
Holland Christian vs. Spring Lake
And check out the Week 8 MVP here:
Congratulations to Muskegon's Cameron Martinez, the Week 8 MVP.
