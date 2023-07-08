Sailors begin their campaign to defend their state championship title

Repeating as champions will require a balancing act of remembering and repeating the hard work it took to win last year, while trying to stay in the present.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — High school football practice kicked off across Michigan on Monday. And if members of the media are already showing up at your practices on day one it's usually a good sign of where your program is at.

That's the case for South Christian High School where the Sailors are looking to defend their 2022 Division 4 State Championship. This year's team knows they have to move forward and forge their own identity. But they also know they're now going to be on a lot of people's radars.

"You can't forget about last season. Everybody knows what happened. But I think what we're really focused on right now is the present," said senior wide receiver and defensive back Jake VerMaas.

"We've been talking a lot about complacency, not having any complacency and just kind of looking at what's next and really just pushing each other to it. This is a new season, and we have the same goals, the same aspirations as last year."

Coach Danny Brown says his team needs senior leadership to be successful, and when it comes to leaders, VerMaas is near the top of the list for the 2023 Sailors. He was a two-way starter during last year's campaign before being injured in week three. He returned during the playoffs and ended up being one of the most important playmakers in the state finals win over Goodrich.

"If I had to guess, I'd say he's going to ride some of that momentum. He took that into the offseason working hard and just trying to prove that that he's that guy every day," Brown said.

Other players to look out for this year include senior receiver and defensive back Austin Tiesma, senior offensive lineman Cam VanSolkema, and senior tight end and linebacker Ben Mulder.

"We've got a couple of really good senior leaders that have helped keep guys accountable. I think on any good team, the players have to lead it, Brown said.

South Christian begins their 2023 season with a game against Grand Rapids Christian coming up on Friday, August 25.

