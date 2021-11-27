THREE PEAT! Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins another state football title

The Cougars defeated Marine City 31-7 in the Division 5 football championship game at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday night.

DETROIT — Leaving a legacy is something the senior football players at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School know a lot about. It's a legacy of winning. The Cougars haven't lost a game in more than two years and now they've won three straight state titles after defeating Marine City on Saturday, 31-7 in the division 5 championship game.

The Cougar offense got off to a slow start at Ford Field. They were held to only 10 points in the first half after a John Meyer field goal and a Jack Rellinger touchdown.

But Catholic Central found its groove in the second half. Senior quarterback John Passinault hooked up with future Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Nolan Ziegler for two touchdowns in the second half, for 59 and 17 yards respectively.

"We just kept chipping away, chipping away and kept changing some things up and giving some different looks, and these guys started making some plays. It was great to see," said head coach Todd Kolster.

The final nail in the coffin for Marine City was a fumble in the fourth quarter that was returned for a touchdown by linebacker Jack Klafeta. That made it 31-7, and the celebration was underway.

"It's just crazy. It's surreal because as a kid, you dream about this, and to have it happen, it's just a surreal feeling and have your dreams come true," Passinault said.

"I just love the way the mindset of this team and just how we just work every day and we show the results and they've definitely made me ready for the future," Ziegler said.

The offense may have woken up in the second half, but it was the defense that really shined for the Cougars. The unit had only allowed 9.8 points per game this season coming into Saturday's matchup.

Kolster was quick to give credit to senior quarterback Joey Silveri in the post game press conference. Silveri was recognized as one of the best players in the state before going down with an injury in week four's game against South Christian.

"Our team has definitely taken on his personality, his competitiveness and toughness," Kolster said.

The Cougars finish the season with a perfect 14-0 record.

"I'm just unbelievably proud of them for so much that they've accomplished this year. This team probably has come as far as any football team and a season that I've coached," Kolster said.

