As soon as the clock hit 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, it officially became high school football season in West Michigan.

In the days and weeks leading up to the first games on Aug. 29, 13 On Your Sidelines will be highlighting teams across West Michigan with our Two-A-Days segment.

Check out the list:

Lowell working with its third coach in 3 years

Lakeview kicks off with annual midnight practice

Fremont is focused on more than wins and losses

Hesperia is fueled by positivity

This list will be updated throughout August as teams continue to be featured on Two-A-Days.

