MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Big Reds learned a valuable lesson in 2018. Sometimes repeating as champions is even harder than winning one in the first place.

When you win a state title, you say to yourself, 'Alright the bullseye is on your back but you're kind of like yeah right.' And then when you lose, you say 'yeah, that's it,'" said Muskegon Head Coach Shane Fairfield who is entering his 10th season on the job.

The loss to Detroit Martin Luther King in the state title game was nearly a year ago. But as they begin preparations for the new season, clearly the wound is still fresh.

"Just in the back of my mind, you know one thing that always comes up is 41-25. That was the score of the state championship game last year that we of course lost," said senior quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit. "I mean you just want to get back there and you want to come out victorious this time and not have any regrets."

Muskegon is trying to make it back to Ford Field for the seventh time in eight years. This season, however, they are some obstacles in the way. While the defense returns seven of its starters, the offense will have plenty of inexperience. Perhaps the biggest challenge is replacing four of their five offensive lineman.

"Will we look different on Friday? Yes!" said Coach Fairfield. "Is the expectation any different? No."

To combat the potential issues facing the team, head coach Shane Fairfield is shaking up the offense. Junior Amari Crowley will play some quarterback this season, allowing Martinez a chance to play wide receiver.

"Usually they are playing him when he's in the backfield," said Crowley. "Now we can move him around some, get the ball to other places and vary them up some."

Last year Martinez led the Big Reds to a 13 and 1 record. It might be considered a risk to make a change in strategy but the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is confident things will work out.

"Since I got here, I've always been able to trust this coaching staff to getting the job done and they've always done that and they've never led me wrong," said Martinez

Muskegon opens the season Friday, Aug. 30 against Warren De La Salle.

