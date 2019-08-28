ALLEGAN, Mich. - The last time the Allegan Tigers made the playoffs was in 2010, and it was also their last winning season. This year, however, they feel like they have enough talent to turn the corner.

The Tigers are returning some of their key seniors this season, and with 10 total, they want to lay a foundation for the program to grow.

"Last year, we were bringing in some different expectations and standards that we felt like had been missing, and the group of guys that are here now have been in it for a year," said Head Coach Chris Madill, now in his second year. "They understand the process, what we're looking for, and we've got 42 guys here who want to swing a hammer and build a house that we want to live in."

Senior running back and safety Logan Abraham feels this group is one of the best in recent years because everyone is on the same page going into the season.

"In the past, we haven't had that," Abraham said. "We've had kids who thought they were that much better than everyone else and they didn't listen. This year we're going to have good chemistry which will keep our team together."

As a senior, Abraham knows it's a perfect opportunity to take a leadership role. He knows some of the younger players haven't worked with the offense as much as others, and that's where he comes in.

"(The offense) has only been here since Coach Madill got here, which was two years ago, so just being there to help these kids out with whatever they need is good," Abraham said.

The Tigers start the season on Aug. 29 against Plainwell.

