ALLENDALE, Mich. - Allendale head coach Ben Burke is not afraid of trying something new.

Instead of just one quarterback this year, they're going with four.

While it's a little unusual to have four starting QB's taking snaps in a game, there's a method to Burke's madness. By changing it up, it'll keep the opposition guessing and make his team harder to stop.

"It's wonderful because I've got smart kids and it allows us to be able to do those things," Burke said. "Each kid can do a little bit of a different thing for us and gives us a different look."

Senior quarterback and running back Owen Burk says the team has the potential to be "super awesome" this year with the group of seniors the team has going into the season.

"We're just trying to figure out how to buy into each other, and we have to be a team," Burk said.

Last year, Allendale went 5-5, and they open this year at home against Hudsonville Unity Christian on Aug. 30.

