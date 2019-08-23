BYRON CENTER, Mich. - In 2016, the Byron Center Bulldogs went 10-2. However, in 2017, they managed to only earn four wins and only three wins last season.

This year, the team wanted to make a change, so they decided to train with Navy SEALs for a day and a half of intense workouts and a valuable experience.

Head Coach Marc Cisco said he believes the players realized they're always capable of a little bit more.

"The SEAL ethos was 'when you're done, you're still only at 60% -- there's still 40% left,'" Cisco said. "They got put through a tough deal on Friday morning."

Cisco said the players went through an hour of "physical evolutions," but they weren't told exactly how long the training would be -- they just went until they got done.

Junior inside linebacker Austin Roon said one of the SEAL's would get in their face while they did push-ups, telling them they weren't good enough and seeing if anyone would quit.

"He wanted to see if anyone would quit, but no one did," Roon said.

Roon added that the team this year is physical, everyone has a good mindset about the game and, thanks to the SEAL training, no one gives up no matter the circumstances.

The Bulldogs will open the season on Aug. 29 against Forest Hills Northern.

Check out other Two-A-Days on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.