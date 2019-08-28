COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Comstock Park Panthers are hoping they can find a replacement for Chase Brown, the most prolific quarterback in school history, but they are also hoping to stay healthy throughout the season.

The Panthers finished last year 1-8 and were riddled with injuries. In total, they lost eight key players due to injuries, including two linebackers on the same play, both with dislocated elbows.

Head Coach Tim Johnson said the team has bulked up in the weight room and will be bigger and stronger up front than in recent years.

"I've told the kids, each day we're trying to get better," he said. "Let's not worry about the endgame, let's worry about the process and trying to get better every day."

Johnson also said the seniors have done a great job with the offseason program and in camp. One of those seniors is offensive tackle Nate Hendricks who believes the team can bounce back through their mentality.

"It's just all a mentality and how we come together after that tough season," Hendricks said. "It just gives us more motivation to be better this year."

The Panthers begin their season against Grand Rapids Northview on Aug. 30.

Check out other Two-A-Days on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.