COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - The Coopersville Broncos finished just 2-7 in 2018, and a large part of it was due to injuries.

However, they are more experienced than ever under head coach Ed Kaman as they bring back four of their five offensive line starters from last year, as well as two-thirds of their starting linebackers and their starting quarterback, Joe Keefe.

"I love being out here," Keefe said. "We came out here, we were high energy and we were ready to go."

Kaman said he has a cohesive group of players this year, and it helps that many of the players have had multiple years around the program. Even though the team had two wins last season, Kaman knows that every year is a fresh start.

"We've got a new group of kids, a bunch of kids coming back, but we also have some young kids who are going to fit into what we're doing here that we're excited about," Kaman said.

Two of the things Kaman wants his players to know is that they're going to have to work for everything they get, and there will always be good football in the league, no matter who they're playing.

"I tell our kids all the time that it's great to play against good, well-coached teams, and that forces us to raise our competition level every day," Kaman said.

Coopersville will open their season on Aug. 30 against Holland Christian.

