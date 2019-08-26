EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. - The East Kentwood Falcons are coming off an impressive 2018 season where they finished 9-2.

The Falcons are returning 28 seniors this fall, and for a team that won the OK Red last year, they appear to be set up for a successful 2019 campaign.

"We've got some key returners, but of course we have some key losses too," head coach Tony Kimbrough said. "We've got some talent coming back and there are big shoes to fill, and our kids have to grow up fast. I'm hoping this team is one of those teams that gets better week to week."

Bryce Mostella is one of the returning seniors, and the defensive end has already committed to Penn State. The distractions of going on visits to schools and deciding where he will continue his football career is behind him, and now he can focus on helping his team win this season.

"I can focus completely on what I have for this team and not have to worry about going on visits and whatnot," Mostella said. "We had a lot of juniors last year and now that we're seniors, there's a lot of leadership being taken and guys with experience coming back. That will give us a great advantage going into the season."

The Falcons got to the quarterfinals last year in the playoffs and lost to Saline, and while last season is behind them, Mostella said they will still be able to look back and remember to stay focused every single week.

Check out other Two-A-Days on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.