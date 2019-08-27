GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Forest Hills Northern Huskies missed the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018, but with new head coach Eddie Ostipow, they're hoping to get back into the playoffs.

Ostipow was previously at Greenville High School and before that, he led Forest Hills Eastern to an 11-2 record and a state semifinal appearance.

He's familiar with the OK White Conference, but it will take more than just that to get back to the postseason.

"We tell our guys, 'Everybody's good,'" Ostipow said. "We've got to come prepared and bring our A-game like we're playing one of the top programs in the state week after week, which a lot of times we are. That can only help us elevate our play."

Ostipow says his players are adapting well to the transition, but the team is focused on getting better each day they're on the field.

As far as getting the best out of his team, trust is a must.

"With a new scheme and coaching staff, it's trying to build that trust as fast as you can," Ostipow said. "We also need our seniors to lead and lead by example, and that will really help us get where we need to be."

The Huskies start the season on Aug. 29 against Byron Center who the Huskies beat in last year's opener, 22-21.

