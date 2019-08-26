GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The last time the Buccaneers had a winning season was in 2011, and it was also the last time the team made the playoffs.

After going 3-6 last season, there is a lot of optimism this season because of how much experience the team has. They're returning 27 seniors and 18 starters, something head coach Joe Nelson believes will pay off.

"We've gone through some tough times, but they've learned a lot about themselves and what it takes to push this thing up to the next level. And they've done a great job in the off season," Nelson said.

Nelson added they have recruited some other players to come play for the Buccaneers, and he's excited about what they have to offer.

Senior fullback and defensive end Connor Worthington believes the team has a lot of confidence—something that may have been lacking in the past—and the team bonds well together.

"I think we've had a solid group of guys together for a long amount of time," Worthington said when asked why he believes they will make the playoffs this year. "We've had solid coaching the last few years, and this will be the first time in a while where we've had a consistent coach."

The Buccaneers will open their season on Aug. 30 against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer.

